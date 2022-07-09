Police: Man wanted after stealing from Family Dollar, assaulting store clerk in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department First District asked the community for assistance in identifying a man after he stole items from a Family Dollar and assaulted the clerk.

The theft and assault happened on June 26, according to a department Facebook post.

First District Detective Unit is seeking assistance from our community partners in identifying suspect in a Robbery. If... Posted by First District Community Relations on Thursday, July 7, 2022

The man stole tobacco from the Family Dollar located at 11630 Lorain Ave., the post said.

The man also assaulted the store’s clerk prior to leaving with the stolen tobacco, the post said.

Police said the man is known to frequent West 117th Street and Lorain Avenue, adding the man always carries a backpack.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. DeJesus at 216-623-2519.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

