Police superintendent caught speeding on highway: ‘I’m disappointed in myself’

Col. Lamar Davis, the head of Louisiana State Police, was caught speeding on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. (Source: WAFB)
By Scottie Hunter, Kevin Foster and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A trooper stopped the head of Louisiana State Police for speeding along a dangerous stretch of a Louisiana interstate last month.

WAFB reports LSP Col. Lamar Davis was driving an unmarked vehicle to a meeting in Lake Charles when the trooper pulled him over on June 28 on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge along Interstate 10 near Ramah.

Police Capt. Nick Manale said the responding trooper did not make any notes about how fast Davis was driving and utilized his discretion when not issuing a citation.

Louisiana State Police released body camera footage from the incident. However, the video cuts off as soon as the trooper exits his vehicle and recognizes the driver being his boss.

On Friday, Davis told WAFB that he could not recall how fast he was going and admitted to being pulled over at least one other time for speeding.

“This is something that I frown upon, and quite frankly, I’m disappointed in myself. But rest assured that I know better, and I will continue to do better and do my best. You have that commitment there,” Davis said.

Col. Lamar Davis, supt. of Louisiana State Police, answers questions about getting pulled over for speeding and not ticketed.

Davis also defended the trooper involved, saying that the trooper’s actions fell within LSP policy.

“I ask that people trust that we are doing the right thing for the right reasons,” Davis said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards recently signed legislation to strengthen penalties for speeding along the 18-mile bridge that goes into effect on Aug. 1.

Copyright 2022 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

