Pop star Shawn Mendes postpones tour, including Cleveland show, for 3 weeks to focus on mental health

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Shawn Mendes announced he will be postponing the next three weeks of his tour, which includes the July 19 show in Cleveland, to focus on his mental health.

Mendes made the announcement on his personal Twitter page.

“After a few years off the road, I felt like I was ready to dive back in, but that decision was premature and unfortunately the toll of the road and the pressure has caught up to me and I’ve hit a breaking point,” Mendes said. “After speaking with my team and health professionals, I need to take some time to heal and take care of myself and my mental health, first and foremost.”

There has been no word on when, or if, the Cleveland show will be rescheduled.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

