‘Sopranos’ actor Tony Sirico dies at age 79

FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at...
FILE - Michael Imperioli, left, and Tony Sirico attend HBO's "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary at the SVA Theatre on Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Actor Tony Sirico, known for his role as mobster Peter Paul “Paulie Walnuts” Gualtieri in HBO’s landmark series “The Sopranos,” has died at the age of 79.

Sirico’s brother, Robert, and his “Sopranos” co-star Michael Imperioli both announced his death on social media Friday.

“It is with great sadness, but with incredible pride, love and a whole lot of fond memories, that the family of Gennaro Anthony “Tony” Sirico wishes to inform you of his death on the morning of July 8, 2022,” Robert Sirico wrote. “Tony is survived by his two beloved children, Joanne Sirico Bello and Richard Sirico, grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews and many other relatives.”

On Instagram, Imperioli wrote:

“It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone I’ve ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today.”

