UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - University Heights Fire Department is calling this summer “Kitten mania!” after yet another kitten was rescued.

UHFD A-shift members got the call on July 6 for a small kitten trapped in the undercarriage of a car.

“With some determination, they completed the rescue with no injury to the kitten,” UHFD said.

UHFD remind the community to “please be mindful of feral cat habits and where they may seek food and shelter.”

This was the second time in less than two weeks that a kitten was rescued from the undercarriage of a car in University Heights.

University Heights firefighters rescue kitten stuck in car for 2nd time in 2 weeks (University Heights Fire Department)

