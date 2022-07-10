City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral.
In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”
But will a day of mourning be enough for people to heal from this tragedy?
A lot of the residents who spoke to 19 News say they appreciate this effort but more needs to be done.
Akron residents Preston and Nicole Van-Horn have strong feelings about what happened.
“What did he do so bad for all them cops to shoot him so many times? That’s wrong,” Preston said.
The Van-Horns said they’ll be praying for Walker’s family.
“I think justice needs to be served,” Nicole said.
This incident they say is a constant reminder of what might happen to their own kids.
“We have an 18-year-old daughter, we have a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy and I fear for their life I don’t even let them go outside to play,” Van-Horn added.
The city of Akron has also said in part:
“We have begun planning to host gatherings during which the community can come together and do just that.”
