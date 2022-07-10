2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron’s City Council leadership will be holding a city-wide day of mourning on July 13, the day of Jayland Walker’s funeral.

In a statement, they said in part, “The senseless loss of life is rampant and tragic no matter who pulls the trigger.”

But will a day of mourning be enough for people to heal from this tragedy?

A lot of the residents who spoke to 19 News say they appreciate this effort but more needs to be done.

Akron residents Preston and Nicole Van-Horn have strong feelings about what happened.

“What did he do so bad for all them cops to shoot him so many times? That’s wrong,” Preston said.

The Van-Horns said they’ll be praying for Walker’s family.

“I think justice needs to be served,” Nicole said.

This incident they say is a constant reminder of what might happen to their own kids.

“We have an 18-year-old daughter, we have a 12-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy and I fear for their life I don’t even let them go outside to play,” Van-Horn added.

The city of Akron has also said in part:

“We have begun planning to host gatherings during which the community can come together and do just that.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

The City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’ July 13
The City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’ July 13
Single mother, victim of scam at Cleveland apartment complex, asks 19 Troubleshooter for help
Single mother, victim of scam at Cleveland apartment complex, asks 19 Troubleshooter for help
Slyman’s Tavern shut down their Orange store, located at 4009 Orange Pl., for good on Saturday.
Slyman’s Tavern shuts down Orange store location
Suspect at large after fleeing East Cleveland police, crashing during chase
Suspect at large after leading East Cleveland police on chase in stolen car (photos)