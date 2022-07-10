Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez, 2B Andres Gimenez named 2022 MLB All-Stars

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez and 2B Andres Gimenez were officially announced as All-Stars on Sunday, according to the MLB.

There should be no surprise that the best closer in baseball is a 2022 All-Star. 🔥#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/5LR5ex3AHI — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022

Clase, who signed a 5-year contract extension with the team in April, currently has a 1.53 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched.

Ramirez, who signed a franchise-record deal with the team in May, has 17 HRs and 66 RBIs so far this year.

Our third baseman has been selected to participate in his fourth All-Star Game!



Congrats, Hosey! 🐐#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/XPAneOi7nC — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022

Gimenez, who currently has 9 HRs and 40 RBIs so far this year, will be making his All-Star debut.

Andrés should be starting next Tuesday in LA, but that's beside the point.



Congratulations on your first All-Star selection, Gimé!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/QQH7W0AoyE — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 10, 2022

The trio will represent the Guardians on the American League team in Los Angeles on July 19.

