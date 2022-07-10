2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez, 2B Andres Gimenez named 2022 MLB All-Stars

Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates a win against the Minnesota Twins...
Cleveland Guardians relief pitcher Emmanuel Clase celebrates a win against the Minnesota Twins in the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez and 2B Andres Gimenez were officially announced as All-Stars on Sunday, according to the MLB.

Clase, who signed a 5-year contract extension with the team in April, currently has a 1.53 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched.

Ramirez, who signed a franchise-record deal with the team in May, has 17 HRs and 66 RBIs so far this year.

Gimenez, who currently has 9 HRs and 40 RBIs so far this year, will be making his All-Star debut.

The trio will represent the Guardians on the American League team in Los Angeles on July 19.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez celebrate after scoring against the Minnesota Twins in the...
Cleveland Guardians star Jose Ramirez won’t start All-Star game
Cleveland Guardians
Cleveland Guardians ‘saddened by tragic shooting of Jayland Walker’
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
McKenzie superb for 7 innings as Guardians edge Yankees 2-0
Cleveland Guardians
Rain postpones Guardians game versus Yankees in Cleveland