Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez, 2B Andres Gimenez named 2022 MLB All-Stars
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Guardians RHP Emmanuel Clase, 3B Jose Ramirez and 2B Andres Gimenez were officially announced as All-Stars on Sunday, according to the MLB.
Clase, who signed a 5-year contract extension with the team in April, currently has a 1.53 ERA in 35.1 innings pitched.
Ramirez, who signed a franchise-record deal with the team in May, has 17 HRs and 66 RBIs so far this year.
Gimenez, who currently has 9 HRs and 40 RBIs so far this year, will be making his All-Star debut.
The trio will represent the Guardians on the American League team in Los Angeles on July 19.
