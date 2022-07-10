Coast Guard: 4 injured after boat crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said four people were injured early Sunday after being involved in a boat crash.

According to a Coast Guard tweet, six people were on the boat when it crashed into a break wall near the Edgewater boat ramp in Cleveland.

Following the crash, first responders evaluated all the boat’s occupants, the Coast Guard said.

Crews will return to the scene Sunday to recover the boat, according to the tweet.

Responding agencies included the Coast Guard, Cleveland Division of Fire, Cleveland Metroparks crews and Cleveland Marine Towing.

