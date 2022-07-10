2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Coast Guard: 4 injured after boat crash in Cleveland

Coast Guard: 4 injured after boat crash in Cleveland
Coast Guard: 4 injured after boat crash in Cleveland(Source: United States Coast Guard Great Lakes)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Coast Guard said four people were injured early Sunday after being involved in a boat crash.

According to a Coast Guard tweet, six people were on the boat when it crashed into a break wall near the Edgewater boat ramp in Cleveland.

Following the crash, first responders evaluated all the boat’s occupants, the Coast Guard said.

Crews will return to the scene Sunday to recover the boat, according to the tweet.

Responding agencies included the Coast Guard, Cleveland Division of Fire, Cleveland Metroparks crews and Cleveland Marine Towing.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

Family of Jayland Walker continues to fight for answers from the Akron Police Department
Family of Jayland Walker continues to fight for answers from the Akron Police Department
Family of Jayland Walker continues to fight for answers from the Akron Police Department
Family of Jayland Walker continues to fight for answers from the Akron Police Department
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, after shots fired into crowd, Akron police say
2 dead, including 4-year-old girl, after shots fired into crowd, Akron police say
A woman was charged Sunday night after hospitalizing a driver during a drunken car chase...
New dash-cam footage shows police chase in Westlake (video)