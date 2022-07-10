Family of Jayland Walker continues to fight for answers from the Akron Police Department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The voices are getting louder and are being heard nationwide in the fight to get answers in the Akron Police shooting of 25-year-old Jayland Walker, fatally shot following a car chase on June 27.

There were several marches and protests in and around downtown Akron on Saturday, including the families of victims of police shootings from around the country.

But as the group made a stop at Grace Park, the cousin of Jayland Walker grabbed the attention of the crowd.

Demetris Travis Sr. became emotional as he said he should not have to defend his cousin’s name, saying Walker was the victim.

“He lived a good life,” he said. “We are not going to have to prove what his character is no more.”

As Walker’s family prepares to lay him to rest this week, the scars on his body that is riddled with bullets is an image his loved ones can’t escape.

“His face was mutilated,” Travis said. “I don’t know if his mother is going to do this or not, but I hope she leaves the casket open. So, that every Akron Police officer who was shooting, can have nightmares, and see what they did to my little cousin.”

But, the family’s grief doesn’t end with the 25-year-old’s death.

They’ve suffered the loss of at least 3 loved ones in just over a month, including Walker’s fiancé to a car accident, and Friday’s shooting death in Akron of 4-year-old Journei Tolbert.

“That little girl was Jaylen’s niece of his fiance that was killed,” Travis said. “People didn’t know Jayland lost his fiance over a month ago to a fatal car crash.”

