Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and storm chances return for the work week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beautiful end to the weekend expected with highs Sunday around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

The next big thing heading into the work week is the return of heat and storm chances.

By Monday, highs soar back to around 90 degrees, with humidity increasing.

The latest data suggest the timing of a cold front bringing scattered storms to the area overnight Monday into the early morning Tuesday hours.

With the latest timing, this limits our chance of severe weather, but pockets of heavier rain where thunderstorms set up will be the biggest impact.

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

Dry skies, quiet weather, and sunshine are expected by Wednesday through the end of the week.

