2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and storm chances return for the work week

Quiet end to the weekend before heat and storm chances return next week
Quiet end to the weekend before heat and storm chances return next week(WOIO)
By Kelly Dobeck
Published: Jul. 9, 2022 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A beautiful end to the weekend expected with highs Sunday around 80 degrees and plenty of sunshine.

The next big thing heading into the work week is the return of heat and storm chances.

By Monday, highs soar back to around 90 degrees, with humidity increasing.

The latest data suggest the timing of a cold front bringing scattered storms to the area overnight Monday into the early morning Tuesday hours.

With the latest timing, this limits our chance of severe weather, but pockets of heavier rain where thunderstorms set up will be the biggest impact.

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the 70s and 80s for the rest of the week.

Dry skies, quiet weather, and sunshine are expected by Wednesday through the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny and pleasant Sunday, heat and storm chances return next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny and pleasant Sunday, heat and storm chances return next week

Most Read

Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield walks off the field after the Browns defeated the...
Cleveland Browns unload Baker Mayfield, trade quarterback to Carolina Panthers

Latest News

Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny and pleasant Sunday, heat and storm chances return next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunny and pleasant Sunday, heat and storm chances return next week
19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/9/2022
19
Northeast Ohio weather: Drying out for the weekend
19
19 First Alert Forecast - July 8, 2022