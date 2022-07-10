2 Strong 4 Bullies
Slyman’s Tavern shuts down Orange store location

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 10, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ORANGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Slyman’s Tavern shut down their Orange store, located at 4009 Orange Pl., for good on Saturday.

The news was shared through a Facebook post from the organization on July 9.

The building was sold and will become the future home of Restoration Hardware, the post said.

The restaurant has not released any information about the relocation of its store.

The Independence store, located at 6901 Rockside Rd., will still be open seven days a week.

