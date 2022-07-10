Reward available for arrest of suspect linked to 2017 murder in Akron, US Marshals say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the United States Marshals Service are continuing their search for a man linked to the 2017 murder of an 18-year-old in Akron.

Chris Johnson, 28, is wanted by U.S. Marshals and Akron police for homicide, according to a news release.

U.S. Marshals said there is a reward available for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.

He is one of several suspects who killed Brandon Belleville back in Sept. of 2017, according to the release.

Akron police said Johnson and three other men kicked in the front door of Belleville’s home and shot him several times.

The three other suspects, Harold Burros, Lamar Jackson and CQuincey Chatman, have already been convicted for their role in the murder.

According to the release, Johnson is believed to live in the Akron area. He stands around 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833).

You can also submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.