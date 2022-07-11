20-year-old man dies after shooting in Tremont, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a 20-year-old man died Saturday after being shot in the city’s Tremont neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased as Edward Panza, of Cleveland.

According to police, Panza was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the 2000 block of Scranton Road.

EMS took him to MetroHealth after the shooting, where police said he died.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

