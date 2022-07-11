2 Strong 4 Bullies
9 years later: Cleveland woman reunites with boy she saved from drowning in Lake Erie

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 2013 tragedy changed several lives.

Titiana Portis was named a hero after she saved a 9-year-old boy from the water at the 72nd marina in Euclid.

Portis was reunited with the kid whose life she saved nine years later.

“I’m glad I was able to save you because you have so much to offer the world, so much,” Portis.

That boy is now 17 years old and his name is Christian Davis.

On that day back in 2013, Christian was out fishing with his dad, 29-year-old Jonathon Davis.

He fell into the water and that’s when things took a tragic turn.

“I was unconscious most of the time or a lot of the time,” said Christian.

Jonathan was the first person to jump in but he didn’t make it out of the water alive.

“I really, really wish I could’ve saved your dad, I do, but it was enough saving you,” said Portis.

Portis added she could barely swim at that time but knew something needed to be done.

“If you’ve ever been to a funeral of a mother who lost a young child, to hear that scream, like it just reminded me of my own brother’s funeral. And I just couldn’t do nothing,” said Portis.

Christian just graduated from Bedford High School and will be going to Tuskegee University in the fall.

His mother, Andrea Parks, said she will forever be grateful for Portis.

“These years have not been easy. But because of your selflessness, you were able to give him at least the opportunity to continue to live,” said Parks.

Portis said she never regretted her decision to jump in the lake.

“It’s such a relief... to see how great you turned out and it’s a relief that you know I did everything in my power... I go over that day a million and one times and think of all the things I could’ve done differently but God’s will,” said Portis.

