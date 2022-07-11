2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Air quality alert in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

Air quality alert issued for parts of Northeast Ohio
Air quality alert issued for parts of Northeast Ohio(Vic Gideon)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under an air quality alert issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

The NOACA said air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups due to ground level ozone.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

The counties listed below are under advisory through midnight Monday:

  • Ashtabula
  • Cuyahoga
  • Geauga
  • Lake
  • Lorain
  • Medina
  • Portage
  • Summit

Children, the elderly and people with breathing problems should monitor their outdoor activity, according to the NOACA.

The advisory said air pollution can be reduced by driving less, refilling your gas tank after sunset, waiting to mow your lawn, and not idling your car.

Check the air quality in your neighborhood here.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast - 7/11/2022
19 First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Hot today then thunderstorms arrive tonight
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and storm chances return for the work week
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and storm chances return for the work week
Quiet end to the weekend before heat and storm chances return next week
Northeast Ohio weather: Heat and storm chances return for the work week