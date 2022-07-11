Air quality alert in effect for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several counties in Northeast Ohio are under an air quality alert issued by the Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency.

The NOACA said air quality levels are unhealthy for sensitive groups due to ground level ozone.

The counties listed below are under advisory through midnight Monday:

Ashtabula

Cuyahoga

Geauga

Lake

Lorain

Medina

Portage

Summit

Children, the elderly and people with breathing problems should monitor their outdoor activity, according to the NOACA.

The advisory said air pollution can be reduced by driving less, refilling your gas tank after sunset, waiting to mow your lawn, and not idling your car.

Check the air quality in your neighborhood here.

