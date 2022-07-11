Akron mayor, police chief will provide daily safety updates starting Monday

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Police Chief Steve Mylett will now host daily press briefings to provide “timely and consistent safety updates” for the public.

The announcement was made Friday, as protests calling for justice in the police shooting of Jayland Walker continued around the city.

Later that day, a double shooting resulted in the death of two Akron residents, a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man.

The virtual press briefings will occur at 11 a.m. each day, with the exception of Wednesday, July 13.

Walker’s funeral is planned for Wednesday, and city council has declared a “Day of Mourning” out of respect.

Horrigan shared the following statement when the briefings were announced:

“I know that the situation in Akron is ever-evolving, and our community needs to have the most up to date information as quickly as possible. Our new dedicated site and these daily briefings will help us better commit to our promise of transparency and allow our residents to have a clearer understanding of exactly what is happening as it occurs. I know Akron is hurting right now and there are a lot of questions in our communities. The easier we can make it for everyone to access information and get answers, the better.”

According to city officials, the briefings will be recorded and made available to the public.

