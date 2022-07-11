2 Strong 4 Bullies
“Beloved” local meteorologist attacked in his home

19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9
19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9(Source: WOIO)
By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News meteorologist Jon Loufman was attacked and severely beaten in his home on July 9, according to Bay Village police.

Loufman has been hospitalized since the attack, and according to police, was in stable condition.

Officers arrested Loufman’s son, Daniel Loufman.

He is charged with felonious assault and is currently being held on a one million dollar bond.

Julia Loufman, Jon’s wife, was also arrested and is being charged with obstructing justice during the investigation.

She is being held on a $30,000 bond.

Both Julia and Daniel Loufman pleaded not guilty to the charges; they were arraigned via video this afternoon in Rocky River municipal court.

Jon Loufman has been fixture on Cleveland television for decades and was inducted into the Ohio Broadcaster Hall of Fame in 2002.

In addition to television, Jon is active in the local soccer community and has a passion for teaching.

He has traveled to hundreds of local schools to present his “Atmosphere Adventures” program.

Loufman also taught meteorology at Case Western Reserve University and Lakeland Community College.

“We were devastated to hear about the brutal attack of our friend and colleague”, said WOIO general manager Matt Moran. “Jon is not only a true professional, he’s a beloved member of the 19 News family. Our prayers are joined with so many others in the community who are wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

