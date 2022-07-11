Cleveland man shot dead in Woodland Hills neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said homicide detectives launched an investigation early Sunday after the fatal shooting of a 53-year-old man.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as Leon Wade, of Cleveland.

According to police, Wade was shot several times on East 99th Place in the Woodland Hills neighborhood.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests.

This story will be updated as additional information is released.

