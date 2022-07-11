Cleveland mayor gives update on West Side Market

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb, along with members of the Ohio Mayors Alliance and state lawmakers will hold a news conference regarding the West Side Market Monday afternoon.

In a news release, Mayor Bibb stated the “importance of state and local partnership to support the economic vibrancy of our cities and state.”

In March, Cleveland City Council members approved legislation that would cap rental rate increases, expand lease options, and allow sales of alcohol at the West Side Market.

According to a council press release, the legislation will hold rents at their 2020 levels for 2022 and cap annual rent increases to no more than a 3 percent increase in future years.

It allows vendors to enter leases for up to three years with one, three-year option to renew. Currently, the city does not allow leases for longer than one year at a time.

The legislation would allow short-term leases which would let the West Side Market consider daily pop-up events and seasonal vendors.

In April, 19 News Reporter Harry Boomer interviewed Mayor Bibb about his future plans for the West Side Market.

