Crash shuts down I-90 east near Riverside Drive

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Monday aftenoon has shut down I-90 east near Riverside Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-90 eastbound at Riverside Dr. is CLOSED due to a crash. Please use an alternate route and check OHGO for updates. pic.twitter.com/1MAGTnouD0 — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) July 11, 2022

The severity of the crash and the number of people involved are unknown at this time.

