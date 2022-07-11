2 Strong 4 Bullies
Crash shuts down I-90 east near Riverside Drive

A crash Monday aftenoon has shut down I-90 east near Riverside Drive
A crash Monday aftenoon has shut down I-90 east near Riverside Drive(Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A crash Monday aftenoon has shut down I-90 east near Riverside Drive, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The severity of the crash and the number of people involved are unknown at this time.

Stay tuned to 19 News for updates on when the area is reopened.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more details are released.

