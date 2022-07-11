Driver slams into Akron building, busts window during crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several people witnessed a driver crash their vehicle Monday morning into an Akron building, including a 19 News crew.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. at University Road and South Main Street, near the Harold K. Stubbs Justice Center.

Our crew saw the whole thing; they were there covering a different story.

The crash busted out the curb and a window in the building.

Responding agencies included Akron police as well as a tow truck, and the scene was clear by 7:15 a.m.

