Euclid police offer reward for information in gas station murder

Donte Lockett (Source: Euclid police)
Donte Lockett (Source: Euclid police)((Source: Euclid police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information in a deadly shooting outside a gas station.

According to Euclid police, Donte Lockett was shot as he walked out of the Sunoco on E. 222nd Street on May 5.

If you have any information, please call Det. Schultz at 216-289-8505 or Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463.

