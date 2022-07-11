2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Grand jury indicts man for murder of 15-year-old Akron boy

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the murder of Jerry Davis.

D'Lawrence Scott
D'Lawrence Scott((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Davis was murdered on May 24 in the 1000 block of Biruta Street in Akron.

Akron police said Scott got into a verbal altercation with a woman at that home and Davis stepped in to defend the woman.

Scott then allegedly went to a car parked outside, grabbed a gun and shot Davis.

Scott’s father then allegedly drove them both away from the crime scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Scott on May 26 inside a car near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Kinsman Road. U.S. Marshals said Scott was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle, which was being driven by his father.

Scott is locked up in the Summit County Jail and will be arraigned on July 14.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars
20-year-old man dies after shooting in Tremont, Cleveland police say
Woman killed in single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood
Saniyah Nicholson (Source: WOIO)
Sentencing continued for 1 of 7 men convicted of 2018 murder of 9-year-old Cleveland girl
Cleveland Police file photo
Cleveland man shot dead in Woodland Hills neighborhood