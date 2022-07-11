Grand jury indicts man for murder of 15-year-old Akron boy

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old Akron boy was indicted by the Summit County Grand Jury.

D’Lawrence Scott was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, improperly discharging a firearm, obstructing justice and domestic violence for the murder of Jerry Davis.

D'Lawrence Scott ((Source: Summit County Sheriff))

Davis was murdered on May 24 in the 1000 block of Biruta Street in Akron.

Akron police said Scott got into a verbal altercation with a woman at that home and Davis stepped in to defend the woman.

Scott then allegedly went to a car parked outside, grabbed a gun and shot Davis.

Scott’s father then allegedly drove them both away from the crime scene.

U.S. Marshals arrested Scott on May 26 inside a car near the intersection of E. 79th Street and Kinsman Road. U.S. Marshals said Scott was hiding in the back seat of the vehicle, which was being driven by his father.

Scott is locked up in the Summit County Jail and will be arraigned on July 14.

