Jayland Walker’s family attorneys hold news conference to discuss protests, funeral, curfew

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorneys for the family of Jayland Walker will hold a news conference Monday afternoon to call for the Akron downtown curfew to be lifted and to release funeral plans for Walker.

In a news release, Attorney Bobby DiCello also said he will discuss Akron police arrests of protesters.

Walker, 25, of Akron, was shot and killed by Akron police on Monday, June 27.

Akron police said they attempted to pull over Walker around 12:30 a.m. June 27 in the area of Thayer and E. Tallmadge Avenues, but Walker refused to stop and a chase began.

According to family attorney Bobby Dicello, officers attempted to pull over Walker for a traffic and equipment violation.

Near the intersection of E. Wilbeth Road and Clairmont Street, officers said Walker fled from the car on foot and ran into a nearby parking lot.

According to police, officers fired at Walker because they believed he ”posed a deadly threat to them.”

Walker was pronounced dead at the scene and the Summit County Medical Examiner said he died of multiple gunshot wounds. Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett said the medical examiner will now determine how many times Walker was shot.

At this time, Chief Mylett said it is also not known how many shots were fired by the officers.

Officers said during the pursuit, a gun was fired from Walker’s vehicle.

According to Chief Mylett, a gun was recovered in Walker’s vehicle and a shell casing was found on the side of the road on the path of the chase.

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave during the investigation, which will be handled by agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).

“People want and deserve answers, and they shall have them. BCI will conduct a complete, fair and expert investigation,” said Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost. “Body-worn camera footage is just one view of the whole picture – before drawing conclusions, the full review must take place.”

