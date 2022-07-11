2 Strong 4 Bullies
At least 23 hurt when car drives into crowd outside Argentina theater

A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.
A car hit dozens of people near a theater in Argentina on Sunday, authorities said.(Source: TN Argentina/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 9:37 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GODOY CRUZ, Argentina (CNN) - A car drove into a crowd outside a theater in western Argentina Sunday evening, according to local authorities.

Police say the car was conditioned for disabled drivers.

At least 23 people were injured in the incident. Three of them were hospitalized.

Authorities said people were leaving a play at the time of the incident.

GRAPHIC WARNING: The video below contains images that some may find disturbing.

Dozens were hurt after a car crashed into a crowd in Argentina. Surveillance video shows the car approach. (Source: Diario Mendoza/CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

