Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning.

According to police, Quemonte Leonard, 28 of Cleveland, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. July 8 in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive.

This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported Leonard to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a person of interest has not been identified and anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

