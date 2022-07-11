2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood

(Source: WOIO)
(Source: WOIO)((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said a man died after being found shot outside a home on the city’s East side Friday morning.

According to police, Quemonte Leonard, 28 of Cleveland, was discovered around 9:30 a.m. July 8 in the 3900 block of Wendy Drive.

Wendy Drive shooting
Wendy Drive shooting((Source: WOIO))

This is in the city’s Lee Harvard neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS transported Leonard to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead of multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said a person of interest has not been identified and anyone with information is asked to call 216-623-5464.

