Mayfield Heights officials say apartment buildings no longer condemned, most residents can return

By Avery Williams and Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Mayfield Heights city officials returned Monday to apartment buildings that were condemned ahead of the weekend, leaving more than 100 residents with nowhere to go.

Now, following a inspection, most residents will be allowed to move back into their units at Mayfield Gardens Apartments on Mallard Drive.

Though city officials said the buildings are no longer condemned as a whole, some apartments remain uninhabitable.

According to a notice shared with tenants, those 12 units should be livable after repairs are completed in a few weeks.

19 News was there as residents returned with their belongings, happy to once again have a place to call home.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

