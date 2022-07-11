Northeast Ohio Weather: Hot today then thunderstorms arrive tonight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine and breezy conditions today. Southwest wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures rising well in the 80s to around 90 degrees this afternoon. A cold front approaches tonight. A good risk of showers and storms. Best risk late evening and into the overnight. Humidity level on the rise tonight. A few storms could produce locally very heavy rain. This cold front rolls through tomorrow morning. We kept most of the area dry tomorrow. A second cold front tracks through Wednesday. Scattered showers and storms with it. Best risk during the afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.