Police release body camera video of mother flagging down police to help 1-year-old medical examiner says died with fentanyl in his system (video)

By Hannah Catlett
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Newly released body camera footage shows a mother flagging down police the day her child died.

The footage is now evidence behind the charges against her and her child’s father.

Police say the mother in the video is Casey Bisner.

She’s acting confused and unsure why her child is unresponsive.

An officer asked how long her son, Ricardo Johnson Jr. had been unresponsive.

Bisner is out of breath, but replies, “I don’t know. I work right downstairs. Usually he wakes up around 12 or I try to get him up. What’s wrong with him?”

We’d come to find out the 1-year-old had fentanyl in his system here according to the medical examiner.

Johnson Jr. died January 14.

Bisner was arrested five days later on January 19 and charged with endangering children.

Court records show she’s been in jail since then.

The medical examiner ruled the one year old’s death a homicide in May.

Prosecutors then took the case to a grand jury, presenting evidence that Bisner was trafficking the drugs that lead to their child’s death.

Late last week on July 7th, a grand jury indicted Bisner on manslaughter, drug and child endangering charges.

Johnson’s father, Ricardo Johnson Sr. was already in jail on unrelated domestic violence charges when Johnson Jr. died. However, he’s also now charged in the boy’s death.

Court records show two other children were apparently living in the home at the time of the baby’s death.

For that reason, the indictment shows both Bisner and Johnson Sr. also face two additional child endangerment charges.

Both parents will go before a judge on the new charges the first day of next month.

Johnson senior’s domestic violence case is supposed to go to trial this fall.

We’ll be sure to let you know what happens.

