Police: Suspect still at large for felonious assault after pistol-whipping man in Cleveland
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for felonious assault is still on the loose after pistol-whipping a man in Cleveland, and police are trying to identify him.
The assault happened on June 21 in the 11000 block of Madison Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.
The man attacked the victim by hitting him in the head with a firearm after asking for a cigarette, the post said.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Vencill at 216-623-2350.
Information can also be provided through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
