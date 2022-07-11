Police: Suspect still at large for felonious assault after pistol-whipping man in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man wanted for felonious assault is still on the loose after pistol-whipping a man in Cleveland, and police are trying to identify him.

The assault happened on June 21 in the 11000 block of Madison Avenue, according to a department Facebook post.

The man attacked the victim by hitting him in the head with a firearm after asking for a cigarette, the post said.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Det. Vencill at 216-623-2350.

Information can also be provided through the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.