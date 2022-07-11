2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Remains found in eastern Indiana in 2003 those of Ohio man

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW CASTLE, Ind. (AP) — A man whose body was found nearly 19 years ago behind an abandoned gas station in eastern Indiana has been identified.

Henry County Coroner Stacey Guffey said Saturday that the man was Daniel Diaz of Columbus, Ohio, and he was born Sept. 18, 1977, making him 26 at the time his body was found Oct. 2, 2003, near the Interstate 70 interchange with State Road 109.

Guffey says he died from a gunshot wound to the head.

When the body was found, it had no identification with it, and fingerprints, DNA and dental records were sent to agencies with no initial success.

The FBI notified Guffey in February that a fingerprint confirmation was made.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland EMS takes victim to hospital after rollover crash in Kinsman neighborhood
Rollover crash in Cleveland sends victim to hospital, EMS says
Pennsylvania Attorney General: Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice hired illegally
Pennsylvania attorney general: Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice hired illegally
The City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’ July 13
The City of Akron to hold ‘A Day of Mourning’ July 13
Pennsylvania Attorney General: Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice hired illegally
Pennsylvania Attorney General: Cleveland cop who shot Tamir Rice hired illegally