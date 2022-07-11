Rollover crash in Cleveland sends victim to hospital, EMS says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after a car crash.

Thankfully, the victim is expected to recover from their injuries, according to EMS.

2 car MVA with injuries and rollover. Buckeye at Grand. Buckeye is closed in both directions. One transported in unknown condition. pic.twitter.com/21JdjVOOjF — Dan Stamness (@DStamness) July 11, 2022

The rollover crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Buckeye Road and Grand Avenue in the Kinsman neighborhood.

There was a short closure but traffic is once again moving.

