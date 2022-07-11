Rollover crash in Cleveland sends victim to hospital, EMS says
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland EMS confirms one person was sent to the hospital early Monday morning after a car crash.
Thankfully, the victim is expected to recover from their injuries, according to EMS.
The rollover crash happened around 1:40 a.m. on Buckeye Road and Grand Avenue in the Kinsman neighborhood.
There was a short closure but traffic is once again moving.
