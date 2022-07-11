School employee carjacked at Hoban High School, Akron police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 55-year-old man suffered head, neck and back injuries when he was knocked to the ground during a carjacking at Hoban High School Saturday morning, Akron police said.

According to police, the victim is a school employee and was at the school loading items into his truck around 8:30 a.m.

The victim told police he briefly stepped away from his truck and when he returned, an unknown man was sitting inside.

The suspect then put the victim’s Chevy S-10 in reverse and backed away with the victim standing in the open door, said police.

The victim was knocked to the ground when the suspect sped away, said police. The victim was treated at Summa Health Akron City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the victim’s truck has not been recovered. It is a maroon Chevy S-10, with Ohio license plate, JNV-2878.

No description of the suspect has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police at 330-375-2490.

