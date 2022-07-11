2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspect at large, considered armed and dangerous after robbing North Olmsted bank, police say

By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH Olmsted, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect, who is considered armed and dangerous, is still at large after robbing a bank in North Olmsted on Monday morning, according to Detective Sgt. Dan Barrett of the North Olmsted Police Department.

The robbery happened at the Chase Bank, located at 4763 Great Northern Blvd., at 11:28 on July 11, according to a department press release.

The suspect produced a note demanding an undisclosed amount of money and claimed to have a gun, the release said.

Nobody was hurt during the robbery, the release said.

Police said the man was wearing sunglasses, a mask, a black baseball cap and a light-colored hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect has been asked to call the North Olmsted Police Department at 440-777-3535.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

