2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

There’s another chance to catch a supermoon on Wednesday

The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in...
The strawberry supermoon rises behind the village of Imerovigli on Sandorini's caldera, in Greece's Cyclades islands, on June 14. If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance. This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon's orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.(Petros Giannakouris | AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - If you missed last month’s supermoon, you have another chance.

This month’s full moon is Wednesday. At the same time, the moon’s orbit will bring it closer to Earth than usual. This cosmic combo is called a supermoon.

That can make the moon appear slightly bigger and brighter, weather permitting.

One name for Wednesday’s full moon is the “Buck moon” — a reference to the time of year when new antlers are growing on male deer, or bucks.

The supermoon on June 14 was the “Strawberry moon” because it’s the full moon at strawberry harvest time.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flats on fire
Around 20 ‘spot fires’ break out overnight in the Flats, Cleveland official says (video)
Authorities said they arrested three men in the death of a student in Ohio. Clockwise from...
3 arrested for beating death of Akron teenager outside I Promise School, US Marshals say
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase
Akron police: Jayland Walker unarmed when shot; gun recovered in vehicle after chase (bodycam video)
FILE - Mayflies cover car in Port Clinton
Streetlights in Lake Erie communities to go dark for ‘weeks’ to deter mayfly swarms
City leaders crack down on illegal ATVs, dirt bikes and joy riders
New video released from Operation ‘Wheels Down’ in Cleveland

Latest News

Cleveland Police cars
20-year-old man dies after shooting in Tremont, Cleveland police say
Rescue efforts are underway after a deadly Russian rocket attack in Chasiv Yar, Ukraine. At...
Putin expands fast-track Russian citizenship to all Ukraine
Woman killed in single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side
A firefighter protects a sequoia tree as the Washburn Fire burns in Mariposa Grove in Yosemite...
California heat builds as crews protect Yosemite sequoias
(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot in Cleveland’s Lee Harvard neighborhood