Woman accused of stealing necklace off victim’s neck at Marc’s, Cleveland Police say

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jul. 11, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing a necklace off a victim’s neck at Marc’s, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her.

Police said the robbery happened at 17400 Lorain Avenue on June 17.

The woman was with her child when she went up to a male and started talking to him, said police.

While she was talking to the victim, she took a necklace off him and left with it, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District Community Relations:

Call First District Det. Pierse at 216-623-2541 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463 and reference report #2022-171414 if you recognize her or have any other information on this robbery.

