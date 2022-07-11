Woman killed in single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver died early Saturday morning after a single-car crash on Cleveland’s East Side, according to police.

The crash took place around 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of I-480 near Lee Road.

Cleveland police identified the driver as a 37-year-old woman; her name was not released.

According to police, she was speeding when the vehicle swerved, hit the median barrier and rolled several times.

The woman was pronounced dead at the crash scene, police said.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

