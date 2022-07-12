2 missing teens found safe in Akron

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 15-year-old girl who was last seen at Mosquito Lake State Park in Trumbull County around 1 a.m. on July 7 was found safe by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals, agents with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR), Portage County Sheriff’s deputies and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) worked together in the search for Makenzie Carson.

Makenzie Carson (Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

According to U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot, another runaway, a 16-year-old boy, was found with Carson.

Carson was reunited with her family and the boy was taken to the Portage County Juvenile Center, said U.S. Marshal Elliot.

“Runaway teens, much like fugitives, often cross jurisdictional boundaries and even go to great lengths to avoid being found. This type of cooperation has proven time and again to be the most effective way of finding them,” said U.S. Marshal Elliot.

