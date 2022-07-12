2 Strong 4 Bullies
7 displaced after Cleveland house fire, officials say

E 128th house fire 2
E 128th house fire 2(Source: Cleveland Fire)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police reported a house fire that took place on East 128th Street south of St. Clair.

They said that the fire was unintentional, and that the house was occupied at the time of the fire.

E. 128th house fire
E. 128th house fire(Source: Cleveland Fire)

According to Cleveland Fire, the fire started on the upper porch of the home.

While they reported no injuries in the incident, they did note that 3 adults and 4 children have been displaced by the fire.

The individuals are being assisted by the Northern Ohio Red Cross, according to officials.

Cleveland Fire said the incident caused an estimated $30,000 in damage.

