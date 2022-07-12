2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron declares city-wide day of mourning for Jayland Walker

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Last night a resolution was submitted to Akron City Council to declare July 13 a city-wide day of mourning for Jayland Walker.

The resolution was submitted by Mayor Dan Horrigan, City Council President Margo Sommerville, Council Vice President Jeff Fusco and Council President Pro Tem Mike Freeman, and it passed unanimously.

“Tomorrow, Jayland Walker, a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend will be laid to rest,” said Mayor Horrigan. “I want to thank Akron City Council for passing this resolution declaring tomorrow a day of mourning, in support of Jayland’s family and friends and to respect them in their time of grief. I know our entire city is also grieving. I offer my sincerest condolences to Jayland’s mom, sister, family, and friends during this difficult time.”

Anyone who wishes to attend the memorial at Akron Civic Theatre may use several city-owned parking decks that will be available free of charge including:

  • State Street/O’Neils Parking Deck (52 W. State Street)
  • Cascade (10 W. Mills Street)
  • Citi Center (132 S. High Street)
  • Broadway (120 S. Broadway Street)
  • High and Market (40 S. High Street)

