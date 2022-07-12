2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron mayor, police chief’s Tuesday update on Jayland Walker

Jayland Walker (Source: Family)
Jayland Walker (Source: Family)(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Akron Police Chief Steve Mylett will hold their daily news conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Mayor Horrigan and Chief Mylett began their daily briefings on Monday, July 11, to provide “timely and consistent safety updates” for the public.

This after protests continue in the city over the June 27 fatal shooting of Jayland Walker, 25, on June 27.

At Monday’s news conference, Mayor Horrigan announced the new curfew for downtown Akron will be from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

“We talked about the peaceful demonstrations, which most have been, but I can tell you, there has been property damage. there has been a roving caravan that does cause public safety concerns. there has been threats against myself, my family and my home. Those are not going to be tolerated. I have no problem with a peaceful demonstration,” said Mayor Horrigan.

“Look, the challenge right now is there have been bounties placed on police officers’ heads. The level of aggression towards police officers, across the board but specifically the officers that were involved in the shooting, we have a duty to protect the community to serve the community, but we also have a duty and responsibility to protect our officers and their families,” said Chief Mylett.

On Saturday, Chief Mylett said they have gotten news from the FBI about violent extremists coming to the city and posing as resident demonstrators in order to perpetuate violence.

The virtual press briefings will occur at 11 a.m. each day, with the exception of Wednesday, July 13.

Walker’s funeral is planned for Wednesday, and city council has declared a “Day of Mourning” out of respect.

