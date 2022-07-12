Akron Zoo announces community awards, nominations now open

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo announced today that they will be hosting their first annual Community Awards honoring organizations and individuals for their dedication and commitment to the greater Akron community.

They said they will be accepting nominations now through Sept. 16 at 5 p.m., including self nominations.

The four awards are:

Be the Change Citizen Award: Recognizes an individual who inspires lifelong learning and conservation action through exceptional volunteer service.

Unity Award for Community Partnership: Outstanding community partner that demonstrates exemplary leadership in building collaborative pathways for the greater goof of Summit County.

Educational Excellence Scholarship: Demonstrates merit in creating excitement and stirring passion in others to become champion of our natural world through a STEM initiative.

Metamorphosis Award for Transformational Leadership: Acknowledges the achievement as a change leader in Summit County while demonstrating exceptional leadership through commitment and dedication to making a positive impact within the county.

The Education Excellence Scholarship will have two recipients - one for grades six - eight, and one for grades nine - 12.

Nominations for all four awards are available now, and winners will be honored at an award ceremony in spring 2023.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.