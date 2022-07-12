2 Strong 4 Bullies
Baker Mayfield speaks to media for the first time as a Carolina Panther

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the media were able to interview Baker Mayfield, the new Carolina Panthers quarterback, on Tuesday.

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns on July 6.

The Browns will receive a conditional 2024 NFL Draft pick for their former starting quarterback.

Mayfield will seemingly take over as the starter for the Panthers, though the team may have him compete with Sam Darnold for the role.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

