Baker Mayfield speaks to media for the first time as a Carolina Panther

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the media were able to interview Baker Mayfield, the new Carolina Panthers quarterback, on Tuesday.

Mayfield was traded to the Panthers from the Cleveland Browns on July 6.

We have agreed to trade QB Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers for a conditional 2024 draft pick — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) July 6, 2022

The Browns will receive a conditional 2024 NFL Draft pick for their former starting quarterback.

It’s official. #Browns Baker Mayfield is headed to the Panthers and apparently split the financials https://t.co/65BABCX9Wy — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) July 6, 2022

Mayfield will seemingly take over as the starter for the Panthers, though the team may have him compete with Sam Darnold for the role.

