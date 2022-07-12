Bathrooms at Eastlake baseball field damaged by vandalism

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who vandalized the bathrooms at Miracle League Baseball Park.

Eastlake vandalism ((Source: Eastlake police))

According to officers, the damage happened sometime after 6 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-951-1400, ext. 5.

Eastlake vandalism ((Source: Eastlake police))

According to city officials, if there is another incident involving the bathrooms, they will only be open for Miracle League games.

The Miracle League of Lake County is a fully accessible baseball park and play ground for children of all abilities and ages.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.