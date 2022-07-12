2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bathrooms at Eastlake baseball field damaged by vandalism

(Source: Eastlake police)
(Source: Eastlake police)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the suspect or suspects who vandalized the bathrooms at Miracle League Baseball Park.

Eastlake vandalism
Eastlake vandalism

According to officers, the damage happened sometime after 6 p.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call 440-951-1400, ext. 5.

Eastlake vandalism
Eastlake vandalism

According to city officials, if there is another incident involving the bathrooms, they will only be open for Miracle League games.

The Miracle League of Lake County is a fully accessible baseball park and play ground for children of all abilities and ages.

