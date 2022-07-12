Beachwood nursing home workers protest for safer working conditions, higher wages

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Nursing home workers will picket in front of the Menorah Park nursing home in the 27000 block of Cedar Rd. Tuesday afternoon.

The workers, members of the SEIU District 1199, are demanding safe staffing, higher wagers and respect on the job.

“Their lack of concern for the overall care of workers and residents has become crystal clear as we go through negotiations-- caregivers are not being prioritized in this facility! This management team has a total lack of regard for the day-to-day challenges the workers are facing on the ground. Menorah Park’s actions prove that all they care about is their bottom line and executive compensation, when CEO Jim Newbrough and his management friends line their pockets with six figure salaries, forcing the hardworking, dedicated employees who are providing services for those in need to live in poverty. This is a non-profit organization, who has no issue taking more than their fair share of the pot.” said Cathy Kaufmann, Administrative Organizer for SEIU District 1199.

“We deserve wages that would allow us to provide for ourselves and our families. We are all just trying to keep up! With the high cost of inflation and prices continuing to rise – It’s difficult to even keep up with gas and groceries. In our department, we are all older people, because we know that younger people could not support raising a family on these low wages and the unaffordable costs of medical insurance.” said George Beveradge, a 25-year Maintenance worker at Menorah Park and a Member of SEIU/District 1199.

