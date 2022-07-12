Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour, first Cleveland show in 7 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will be making their way around the U.S. next year, making a stop at Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse along the way!

Springsteen will be taking the stage in Cleveland on April 5, 2023, but tickets will go on sale in just a few weeks on July 27 at 10:00 a.m.

Their most recent tour, The 2016-2017 River Tour, was named 2016′s top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar, and marks the last time the group made their way to the rock ’n’ roll capital.

Springsteen and The E Street Band’s 2020 ‘Letter To You’ album was the first time they have recorded live together in decades, and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries, according to a news release.

More information about the tour can be found on Springsteen’s website, including more shows, updates and information about the band.

