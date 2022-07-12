2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber brilliant in 4-1 win over White Sox

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) — Shane Bieber pitched a three-hitter for his first complete game this year and José Ramírez and Amed Rosario drove in two runs apiece, sending the Cleveland Guardians over the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Tuesday in a doubleheader opener.

Bieber (4-5) struck out seven and walked none in just the 17th complete game in the major leagues this season. He had been 0-2 in six starts since winning at Baltimore on June 3, the longest winless streak of his big leage career.

The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner carried a one-hit shutout into the seventh en route to his first complete game since Aug. 4, 2019.

It was the fourth complete game of Bieber’s career and the first by a Cleveland pitcher since 2020. The 27-year-old right-hander required only 95 pitches to wrap up the 2-hour, 9-minute game.

Rosario had a pair of RBI doubles off Davis Martin (1-3), driving in Austin Hedges in the third and Myles Straw in the fifth. The Guardians took a 3-0 lead in the third, when Ramírez’s two-run single scored Steven Kwan and Rosario.

Ramírez, selected for his fourth All-Star Game, leads the American League with 68 RBIs, three more than Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Eloy Jiménez singled home Andrew Vaughn in the seventh, cutting Chicago’s deficit to 4-1. The White Sox had two on with one out before Gavin Sheets bounced into an inning-ending double play.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

