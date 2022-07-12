Court hearing for Vermilion officer charged with domestic violence

VERMILION, Ohio (WOIO) - A Vermilion police officer charged with domestic violence is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermilion Municipal Court Tuesday morning.

Robert Forrider ((Source: Erie County Jail))

According to Erie County Sheriff’s deputies, Robert Forrider, 33, was arrested on Sunday, July 10 at his home.

Deputies were called to the home at the request of Vermilion police officers after receiving reports of a verbal domestic situation.

When deputies arrived, they said Forrider was standing outside the home.

The victim told deputies Forrider had choked her after they were fighting about one of his children.

According to the police report, the couple had been out drinking with friends and the argument started when the couple returned home.

Deputies said they could see a thin abrasion on the victim’s neck, but she refused photographs and did not complete a written statement. She did tell deputies she did not wish to “prolong the issue” and would be moving out of his home.

Vermillion Police Department-owned items, as well as a .45 caliber pistol and two .9mm pistols, were taken from the home at the time of the arrest, the report said.

Forrider has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation.

