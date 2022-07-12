Fallen debris from construction truck causes traffic backup on I-77 north

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic on I-77 north near Rockside Road was backed up Tuesday afternoon after debris fell off the bed of a construction truck.

The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. on July 12.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation cleaned up most of the debris.

There were no injuries and no lanes are blocked, but smaller pieces of debris still remain on the road.

