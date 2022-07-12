2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fallen debris from construction truck causes traffic backup on I-77 north

Traffic on I-77 north near Rockside Road was backed up Tuesday afternoon after debris fell off...
Traffic on I-77 north near Rockside Road was backed up Tuesday afternoon after debris fell off the bed of a construction truck.(Source: WOIO)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Traffic on I-77 north near Rockside Road was backed up Tuesday afternoon after debris fell off the bed of a construction truck.

The incident happened at around 1:45 p.m. on July 12.

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation cleaned up most of the debris.

There were no injuries and no lanes are blocked, but smaller pieces of debris still remain on the road.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more information is released.

