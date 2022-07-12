2 Strong 4 Bullies
Garfield Heights Targted Enforcement Unit makes 10 arrests in 2 weeks

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 12, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The police department’s recently created Targeted Enforcement Unit (TEU) is now fully functioning and according to officers has made 10 felony arrests in the past two weeks.

Garfield Heights arrests
Garfield Heights arrests((Source: Garfield Heights police))

The unit has also issued 12 citations and had four K9 deployments, said police.

In addition to their violent crime efforts, police said TEU has also participated in the Garfield Heights Police Department’s Child Safety and Bicycle Event and met with members of the Village Community Group.

According to police, TEU was formed to target violent crime in Garfield Heights and address “quality of life issues” with residents.

“Together we will continue our efforts to make Garfield Heights safe and improve the quality of life for residents,” stated Garfield Heights police on Facebook.

